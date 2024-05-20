GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Cannes 2024: Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley starrer ‘The Substance’ receives 11-minute standing ovation

Directed by Coralie Fargeat, the film also stars Dennis Quaid, Hugo Diego Garcia, Phillip Schurer and Joseph Balderrama in pivotal roles

Published - May 20, 2024 05:43 pm IST

PTI
Margaret Qualley and Demi Moore attend the “The Substance” Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2024, in Cannes, France.

Margaret Qualley and Demi Moore attend the “The Substance” Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2024, in Cannes, France. | Photo Credit: PASCAL LE SEGRETAIN

French filmmaker Coralie Fargeat received an 11-minute-long standing ovation after the premiere of her horror drama The Substance at the Cannes Film Festival.

Featuring Hollywood actors Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley in lead roles, the movie received a warm reception from its audience.

Cannes 2024: Demi Moore set to make waves at film festival

The Substance has become one of the projects to receive such a long applause from the Cannes audience this year, reported Variety. Cannes audiences are notorious for their extreme reaction to movies which can range from long-standing ovations to straight walkouts. Earlier, Emilia Pérez, starring Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña, received an 11-minute standing ovation at the festival.

Director Coralie Fargeat and cast members Dennis Quaid, Margaret Qualley, and Demi Moore pose on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film “The Substance” in competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 19, 2024.

Director Coralie Fargeat and cast members Dennis Quaid, Margaret Qualley, and Demi Moore pose on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film “The Substance” in competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: YARA NARDI

The story of The Substance revolves around a middle-aged actress (Moore) who decides to test a mysterious product which promises to bring out one's best version and that turns out to be a character that's played by Qualley.

Backed by Universal Pictures and Working Title Films, the film also stars Dennis Quaid, Hugo Diego Garcia, Phillip Schurer and Joseph Balderrama.

In reviews, the film has been hailed for its feminist take on the horror genre. The film also marked the debut of Moore and Fargeat at Cannes.

Cannes 2024: Demi Moore slays in red beaded gown at ‘Kinds of Kindness’ premiere

Moore, 61, known for films such as Ghost, Disclosure, A Few Good Men and Margin Call, said she is "happy" but a "little exhausted" as the film's showcase was concluded.

"This is my first time to have a film premiere in Cannes. I’m so happy to be here. I’m a little exhausted — that was intense." "It’s been a ride", said Fargeat, who has previously directed the action thriller Revenge starring Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz in the lead.

Cannes Film Festival 2024 began on May 14 and will conclude on May 25.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.