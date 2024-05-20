Cannes 2024: Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley starrer ‘The Substance’ receives 11-minute standing ovation

French filmmaker Coralie Fargeat received an 11-minute-long standing ovation after the premiere of her horror drama The Substance at the Cannes Film Festival.

Featuring Hollywood actors Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley in lead roles, the movie received a warm reception from its audience.

The Substance has become one of the projects to receive such a long applause from the Cannes audience this year, reported Variety. Cannes audiences are notorious for their extreme reaction to movies which can range from long-standing ovations to straight walkouts. Earlier, Emilia Pérez, starring Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña, received an 11-minute standing ovation at the festival.

The story of The Substance revolves around a middle-aged actress (Moore) who decides to test a mysterious product which promises to bring out one's best version and that turns out to be a character that's played by Qualley.

Backed by Universal Pictures and Working Title Films, the film also stars Dennis Quaid, Hugo Diego Garcia, Phillip Schurer and Joseph Balderrama.

In reviews, the film has been hailed for its feminist take on the horror genre. The film also marked the debut of Moore and Fargeat at Cannes.

Moore, 61, known for films such as Ghost, Disclosure, A Few Good Men and Margin Call, said she is "happy" but a "little exhausted" as the film's showcase was concluded.

"This is my first time to have a film premiere in Cannes. I’m so happy to be here. I’m a little exhausted — that was intense." "It’s been a ride", said Fargeat, who has previously directed the action thriller Revenge starring Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz in the lead.

Cannes Film Festival 2024 began on May 14 and will conclude on May 25.