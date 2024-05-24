GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Vishwambhara’: Ashika Ranganath joins cast of Chiranjeevi’s next with Vassishta

Starring Trisha as the female lead, ‘Vishwambhara’ is set for a release in theatres in January 2025 during Sankranti

Published - May 24, 2024 05:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Poster announcing Ashika Ranganath’s casting; poster of ‘Vishwambhara’

Poster announcing Ashika Ranganath’s casting; poster of ‘Vishwambhara’ | Photo Credit: @DirVassishta/X

Actor Ashika Ranganath has joined the cast of Vishwambhara, Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film with director Vassishta.

According to reports, Ashika is not paired opposite Chiranjeevi but is set to play a pivotal character in the film. Ashika is the second female lead announced for the film. Earlier, the makers announced that actor Trisha is set to play Chiranjeevi’s pair in the film, marking a reunion between the two after 18 years since Stalin.

‘Satyabhama’: Kajal Aggarwal’s suspense thriller gets new release date

Vishwambhara has music and lyrics from Oscar-winners MM Keeravani and Chandrabose respectively. Written by Sai Madhav Burra, the film has cinematography by Chota K Naidu and editing by Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao and Santosh Kamireddy. AS Prakash is the production designer.

Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sushmita Konidela, who is bankrolling his next project, will serve as the costume designer. Notably, Siva Shakthi Datta, Keeravani’s father and the elder brother of screenwriter and SS Rajamouli’s father Vijayendra Prasad, will co-write the lyrics of the film.

Produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Vikram Reddy for UV Creations, Vishwambhara is set for a release in theatres in January 2025 during Sankranti.

Falling footfall prompt single screens across Telangana to shut down temporarily

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

