‘Vishwambhara’: Ashika Ranganath joins cast of Chiranjeevi’s next with Vassishta

Actor Ashika Ranganath has joined the cast of Vishwambhara, Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film with director Vassishta.

According to reports, Ashika is not paired opposite Chiranjeevi but is set to play a pivotal character in the film. Ashika is the second female lead announced for the film. Earlier, the makers announced that actor Trisha is set to play Chiranjeevi’s pair in the film, marking a reunion between the two after 18 years since Stalin.

Ashika Ranganath to our EPIC CINEMATIC JOURNEY alongside Megastar Chiranjeevi in the mighty #Vishwambhara



Brace yourselves for a BLOCKBUSTER EXPERIENCE 🎥



Coming to cinemas on January 10th, 2025

Vishwambhara has music and lyrics from Oscar-winners MM Keeravani and Chandrabose respectively. Written by Sai Madhav Burra, the film has cinematography by Chota K Naidu and editing by Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao and Santosh Kamireddy. AS Prakash is the production designer.

Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sushmita Konidela, who is bankrolling his next project, will serve as the costume designer. Notably, Siva Shakthi Datta, Keeravani’s father and the elder brother of screenwriter and SS Rajamouli’s father Vijayendra Prasad, will co-write the lyrics of the film.

Produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Vikram Reddy for UV Creations, Vishwambhara is set for a release in theatres in January 2025 during Sankranti.