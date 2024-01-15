GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Vishwambhara’ is the title of Chiranjeevi-Vassishta’s ‘Mega 156’

A fantasy entertainer, the film is produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Vikram Reddy for UV Creations

January 15, 2024 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Cast and crew of ‘Vishwambhara’ and the title design

Cast and crew of ‘Vishwambhara’ and the title design | Photo Credit: UV Creations

Vishwambhara is the title of Telugu star Chiranjeevi’s upcoming fantasy film with director Vassishta, the makers announced today, on the occasion of Sankranti, with a concept video.

ALSO READ
Director Vassishta: The audience can expect to see Chiranjeevi in an entertaining fantasy film like ‘Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari’

The video promises a grand fantasy film that has themes taken from the Hindu mythology.

Details regarding the rest of the cast of the film are currently under wraps. Vishwambhara has music and lyrics from Oscar-winners MM Keeravani and Chandrabose.

Written by Sai Madhav Burra, the film has cinematography by Chota K Naidu and editing by Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao and Santosh Kamireddy. AS Prakash is the production designer.

ALSO READ
Nag Ashwin’s ‘Kalki 2898-AD’ gets new release date

Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sushmita Konidela, who is bankrolling his next project, will serve as the costume designer. Notably, Siva Shakthi Datta, Keeravani’s father and the elder brother of screenwriter and SS Rajamouli’s father Vijayendra Prasad, will co-write the lyrics of the film.

Produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Vikram Reddy for UV Creations, Vishwambhara is set for a release in theatres in January 2025 during Sankranti.

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.