GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

‘Satyabhama’: Kajal Aggarwal’s suspense thriller gets new release date

The crime thriller also stars Naveen Chandra, Prakash Raj, Nagineedu, Harshavardhan, Ravi Varma, Ankith Koyya, Sampada N and Prajwal Yadma

Published - May 24, 2024 03:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Posters of ‘Satyabhama’

Posters of ‘Satyabhama’ | Photo Credit: @AurumArtsOffl/X

Actor Kajal Aggarwal’s much-anticipated suspense thriller, Satyabhama, which has been in the making for quite some time, has locked a new release date. The film, directed by Suman Chikkala, is set to release in theatres on June 7.

The makers announced the release with a special poster featuring Kajal Aggarwal as the titular police officer.

Kajal Aggarwal to be part of Vishnu Manchu’s ‘Kannappa’

Satyabhama is billed as a gripping crime-thriller, and a previously released teaser of the film showed glimpses of Kajal as a suspended cop on a mission to solve a case. “ACP Satyabhama confronts her haunted past, diving into a high-stakes investigation to find a missing man. As she unravels dark secrets in various towns cloaked in shadows, redemption hangs in the balance. Will she triumph over the past or be consumed by its shadows?” reads the official plot description.

Produced by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the crime thriller also stars Naveen Chandra, Prakash Raj, Nagineedu, Harshavardhan, Ravi Varma, Ankith Koyya, Sampada N and Prajwal Yadma among others.

With music composed by Sricharan Pakala, Satyabhama has cinematography and editing by Vishnu Besi and Kodati Pavan Kalyan respectively.

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.