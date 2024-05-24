‘Satyabhama’: Kajal Aggarwal’s suspense thriller gets new release date

Actor Kajal Aggarwal’s much-anticipated suspense thriller, Satyabhama, which has been in the making for quite some time, has locked a new release date. The film, directed by Suman Chikkala, is set to release in theatres on June 7.

The makers announced the release with a special poster featuring Kajal Aggarwal as the titular police officer.

Satyabhama is billed as a gripping crime-thriller, and a previously released teaser of the film showed glimpses of Kajal as a suspended cop on a mission to solve a case. “ACP Satyabhama confronts her haunted past, diving into a high-stakes investigation to find a missing man. As she unravels dark secrets in various towns cloaked in shadows, redemption hangs in the balance. Will she triumph over the past or be consumed by its shadows?” reads the official plot description.

Produced by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the crime thriller also stars Naveen Chandra, Prakash Raj, Nagineedu, Harshavardhan, Ravi Varma, Ankith Koyya, Sampada N and Prajwal Yadma among others.

With music composed by Sricharan Pakala, Satyabhama has cinematography and editing by Vishnu Besi and Kodati Pavan Kalyan respectively.