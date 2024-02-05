GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Trisha joins the cast of Chiranjeevi-Vassishta’s ‘Vishwambhara’

‘Vishwambhara’ marks the reunion of Chiranjeevi and Trisha after 2006’s ‘Stalin’

February 05, 2024 11:48 am | Updated 11:53 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
From the sets of ‘Vishwambhara’

From the sets of ‘Vishwambhara’ | Photo Credit: @KChiruTweets/X

We had earlier reported that Chiranjeevi is teaming up with director Vassishta for a film titled Vishwambhara. It’s now known that Trisha has joined the film’s cast list. 

ALSO READ
Director Vassishta: The audience can expect to see Chiranjeevi in an entertaining fantasy film like ‘Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari’

The veteran actor took to X where he shared a photo as well as a video from the sets of the film featuring him with the filmmaker and Trisha. 

Trisha shared more photos on her X profile, calling it a “homecoming”. In another tweet, she said, “An honour it is to reunite with the one and only Megastar after 18 years.”

ALSO READ
Trisha interview on ‘Leo’: ‘Working with Vijay feels like coming home’

Vishwambhara marks the reunion of Chiranjeevi and Trisha after 2006’s Stalin. Said to be a fantasy film, Vishwambhara has music and lyrics from Oscar-winners MM Keeravani and Chandrabose respectively.

Written by Sai Madhav Burra, the film has cinematography by Chota K Naidu and editing by Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao and Santosh Kamireddy. AS Prakash is the production designer.

Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sushmita Konidela, who is bankrolling his next project, will serve as the costume designer. Notably, Siva Shakthi Datta, Keeravani’s father and the elder brother of screenwriter and SS Rajamouli’s father Vijayendra Prasad, will co-write the lyrics of the film.

Produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Vikram Reddy for UV Creations, Vishwambhara is set for a release in theatres in January 2025 during Sankranti.

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.