Trisha joins the cast of Chiranjeevi-Vassishta’s ‘Vishwambhara’

February 05, 2024 11:48 am | Updated 11:53 am IST

We had earlier reported that Chiranjeevi is teaming up with director Vassishta for a film titled Vishwambhara. It’s now known that Trisha has joined the film’s cast list.

The veteran actor took to X where he shared a photo as well as a video from the sets of the film featuring him with the filmmaker and Trisha.

Trisha shared more photos on her X profile, calling it a “homecoming”. In another tweet, she said, “An honour it is to reunite with the one and only Megastar after 18 years.”

Guess this is what homecoming feels like😇❤️🧿

When magic and nature's wonder take centre stage👑 #Vishwambharapic.twitter.com/Ca62nl2Gry — Trish (@trishtrashers) February 5, 2024

Vishwambhara marks the reunion of Chiranjeevi and Trisha after 2006’s Stalin. Said to be a fantasy film, Vishwambhara has music and lyrics from Oscar-winners MM Keeravani and Chandrabose respectively.

Written by Sai Madhav Burra, the film has cinematography by Chota K Naidu and editing by Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao and Santosh Kamireddy. AS Prakash is the production designer.

Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sushmita Konidela, who is bankrolling his next project, will serve as the costume designer. Notably, Siva Shakthi Datta, Keeravani’s father and the elder brother of screenwriter and SS Rajamouli’s father Vijayendra Prasad, will co-write the lyrics of the film.

Produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Vikram Reddy for UV Creations, Vishwambhara is set for a release in theatres in January 2025 during Sankranti.