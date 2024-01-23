GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vishal wraps up shooting for Hari’s ‘Rathnam’

The film also stars Priya Bhavani Shankar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Samuthirakani and Yogi Babu

January 23, 2024 01:45 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Cinematographer M Sukumar, Vishal and Director Hari

Cinematographer M Sukumar, Vishal and Director Hari | Photo Credit: @VishalKOfficial/X

We had previously reported that actor Vishal and filmmaker Hari are teaming up for a film titled Rathnam after Thaamirabharani (2007) and Poojai (2014). Vishal has now confirmed that he has completed shooting for the actioner.

The actor took to X to share a photo from the sets and penned a thank you note for the team.

Priya Bhavani Shankar is playing the film’s female lead. While this film is her first collaboration with Vishal, she had previously teamed up with Hari for his last directorial, the Arun Vijay-starrer Yaanai. Rathnam also stars Gautham Vasudev Menon, Samuthirakani and Yogi Babu.

Produced by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam of Stonebench Films and Zee Studios, the film will have cinematography by M Sukumar and editing by TS Jay.

The film’s music is by Devi Sri Prasad who had previously teamed up with Hari for films like Aaru, Singam, Singam 2, Venghai and Saami Square. The film will mark the music director’s first collaboration with Vishal. Rathnam is expected to be a summer release.

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

