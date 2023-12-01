Vishal - Hari’s new film titled ‘Rathnam’; ‘first shot’ teaser out

December 01, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST

We had previously reported that actor Vishal and filmmaker Hari are all set to join hands for a new project after Thaamirabharani (2007) and Poojai (2014). The film, which was tentatively called Vishal 34, is now revealed to be titled Rathnam.

Vishal took to social media to share a ‘first shot’ teaser of the film which features his character beheading a man.

Well here it is finally, my 34th film. Happy to share THE FIRST SHOT of #RATHNAM unleashing the combo with hari sir for the third time and my first collaboration with the Rockstar DSP as music composer in my career.



The action begins and looking forward to summer 2024 release.… — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) December 1, 2023

Rathnam also stars Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani, Yogi Babu and Gautham Vasudev Menon. Produced by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam of Stonebench Films and Zee Studios, the film will have cinematography by M Sukumar and editing by TS Jay.

The film’s music is by Devi Sri Prasad who had previously teamed up with Hari for films like Aaru, Singam, Singam 2, Venghai and Saami Square. The film will mark the music director’s first collaboration with Vishal. Rathnam is expected to be released in the first half of 2024.

Watch the teaser here: