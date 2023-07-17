Priya Bhavani Shankar joins the cast of Vishal - Hari’s ‘Vishal 34’

July 17, 2023 12:36 pm | Updated 12:36 pm IST

We had previously reported that actor Vishal and filmmaker Hari are joining hands for a new project after Thaamirabharani (2007) and Poojai (2014). Tentatively titled Vishal 34, the film went on floors in Chennai a couple of days ago.

It’s now known that Priya Bhavani Shankar has joined the project as its female lead. While this film is her first collaboration with Vishal, she had previously teamed up with Hari for his last directorial, the Arun Vijay-starrer Yaanai.

Music composer Devi Sri Prasad, Hari’s frequent collaborator, is working on the music for this untitled film. Billed as a mass action entertainer, the film is produced by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam’s Stone Bench Films and Zee Studios with Invenio Origin’s Alankar Pandian and Kalyan Subramaniam as co-producers.

M Sukumar has been roped in to handle cinematography while TS Jay who worked in Hari’s Singam 3 and Saamy Square is in charge of editing. More details on the cast are expected soon.