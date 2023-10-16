HamberMenu
Gautham Vasudev Menon and Samuthirakani join the cast of Vishal - Hari’s next

Priya Bhavani Shankar, who had previously teamed up with Hari for ‘Yaanai’, is playing the new film’s female lead

October 16, 2023 02:03 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
(L-R) Director Hari, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Vishal and Samuthirakani

(L-R) Director Hari, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Vishal and Samuthirakani | Photo Credit: @VishalKOfficial/Twitter

We had previously reported that actor Vishal and filmmaker Hari are all set to join hands for a new project after Thaamirabharani (2007) and Poojai (2014). Tentatively titled Vishal 34, the film’s shoot is currently happening in full swing.

It’s now known that the film will also star Gautham Vasudev Menon and Samuthirakani. Vishal took to Twitter to share a photo with the filmmakers and also hinted at roping in both the filmmakers for his upcoming directorial Thupparivalan 2 along with another filmmaker.

Priya Bhavani Shankar is playing the film’s female lead. While this film is her first collaboration with Vishal, she had previously teamed up with Hari for his last directorial, the Arun Vijay-starrer Yaanai.

Vishal 34 will have music by Devi Sri Prasad who had previously teamed up with Hari for films like Aaru, Singam, Singam 2, Venghai and Saami Square. Billed as a mass action entertainer, the film is produced by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam’s Stone Bench Films and Zee Studios. M Sukumar has been roped in to handle cinematography while TS Jay who worked in Hari’s Singam 3 and Saamy Square is in charge of editing.

