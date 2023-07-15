Vishal - Hari film goes on floors; DSP to compose music

July 15, 2023 03:20 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST

We had previously reported that actor Vishal and filmmaker Hari are all set to join hands for a new project after Thaamirabharani (2007) and Poojai (2014). Tentatively titled Vishal 34, the film’s shoot commenced today in Chennai.

Delighted & Pumped up to be part of this !



My 3rd combination with Director Hari. Looking forward to create the same magic as before & making it a special treat for audience worldwide.#Vishal34 - Shoot from today!#ProductionNo14#Hari@stonebenchers@karthiksubbarajpic.twitter.com/IpoHjpM01V — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) July 15, 2023

Music composer Devi Sri Prasad has joined the film’s crew. He had previously teamed up with Hari for films like Aaru, Singam, Singam 2, Venghai and Saami Square. The film will mark the music director’s first collaboration with Vishal despite appearing in a cameo in a song in the actor’s 2011 film Vedi.

Billed as a mass action entertainer, the film is produced by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam’s Stone Bench Films and Zee Studios. M Sukumar has been roped in to handle cinematography while TS Jay who worked in Hari’s Singam 3 and Saamy Square is in charge of editing. More details on the cast are expected soon.