Vishal - Hari film goes on floors; DSP to compose music

The film will mark the music director’s first collaboration with Vishal

July 15, 2023 03:20 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vishal with Hari at the pooja ceremony of ‘Vishal 34’

Vishal with Hari at the pooja ceremony of ‘Vishal 34’ | Photo Credit: @VishalKOfficial/Twitter

We had previously reported that actor Vishal and filmmaker Hari are all set to join hands for a new project after Thaamirabharani (2007) and Poojai (2014). Tentatively titled Vishal 34, the film’s shoot commenced today in Chennai. 

Music composer Devi Sri Prasad has joined the film’s crew. He had previously teamed up with Hari for films like Aaru, Singam, Singam 2, Venghai and Saami Square. The film will mark the music director’s first collaboration with Vishal despite appearing in a cameo in a song in the actor’s 2011 film Vedi.

Billed as a mass action entertainer, the film is produced by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam’s Stone Bench Films and Zee Studios. M Sukumar has been roped in to handle cinematography while TS Jay who worked in Hari’s Singam 3 and Saamy Square is in charge of editing. More details on the cast are expected soon. 

