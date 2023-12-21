GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Thalavan’: First-look of Biju Menon, Asif Ali’s film with Jis Joy out

An investigative thriller, the film also stars Anusree, Miya and Dileesh Pothan in pivotal roles

December 21, 2023 12:56 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First-look posters of ‘Thalavan’

First-look posters of ‘Thalavan’ | Photo Credit: @asifali/Instagram

We had earlier reported that actors Biju Menon and Asif Ali are headlining a film titled Thalavan, directed by Jis Joy. On Wednesday, the makers unveiled the first-look poster of the film.

The posters feature Biju as Jayashankar, Inspector of Police, and Asif as Karthik, Sub Inspector of Police. According to the press release, the film narrates the ego clash between the two police officers of different ranks.

An investigative thriller, the film also stars Anusree, Miya, Dileesh Pothan, Kottayam Nazeer, Shankar Ramakrishnan, Joji K John, Dinesh, Anuroop, Nandan Unni and Bilas among others.

The film has a screenplay written by Sharath Perumbavoor and Anand Thevarakkattu. With music scored by Deepak Dev, the film has cinematography by Sharan Velayudhan and editing by Sooraj ES. Arun Narayan and Sijo Sebastian are producing the film under their Arun Narayan Productions and London Studios banners.

Biju Menon was last seen in the legal thriller Garudan. The seasoned actor has Nadanna Sambhavam, directed by Vishnu Narayan, Riyas Shereef’s Thundu, and Vishnu Mohan’s Kadha Innuvare in the pipeline.

Asif Ali, last seen in A Ranjith Cinema and Otta, is currently on a break, nursing an injury he suffered on the sets of Rohit VS’s Tiki Taka. Notably, Thalavan is Asif’s fifth film with Jis Joy after Bicycle Thieves, Sunday Holiday, Vijay Superum Pournamiyum and Innale Vare.

