GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Varshangalkku Shesham’: Karan Johar unveils first-look poster of Vineeth Sreenivasan’s next

The film, featuring an ensemble cast that includes Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Nivin Pauly, Dhyan Sreenivasan and the director himself, is set for a release in April 2024

December 20, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Dhyan Sreenivasan and Pranav Mohanlal in the first look of ‘Varshangalkku Shesham’

Dhyan Sreenivasan and Pranav Mohanlal in the first look of ‘Varshangalkku Shesham’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

We had previously reported that actor-filmmaker Vineeth Sreenivasan is helming a film titled Varshangalkku Shesham. with an ensemble cast that includes Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Nivin Pauly, Dhyan Sreenivasan and the director himself. Today, the first-look poster of the film was unveiled on the occasion of Dhyan’s 35th birthday.

ALSO READ
‘Varshangalkku Shesham’: Vineeth Sreenivasan brings together an ensemble cast for his next

Bollywood filmmaker-producer Karan Johar, along with popular Malayalam stars in the likes of Mohanlal, Dileep, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas, and Asif Ali, unveiled the poster.

The poster features Dhyan and Pranav animatedly singing a song of yesteryear Tamil star MG Ramachandran in front of his wall poster as a bunch of kids walk past them.

Notably, the film also stars Aju Varghese, Basil Joseph, Neeraj Madhav, Neeta Pillai, Ashwath Lal, Kalesh Ramnad, Arjun Lal, Nikhil Nair, and Shaan Rahman among others.

With music scored by indie artist Amrit Ramnath, son of veteran singer Bombay Jayashri, the film has cinematography by Viswajith and editing by Ranjan Abraham. Produced by Visakh Subramaniam under the banner Merryland Cinemas, Varshangalkku Shesham is set to hit screens in April 2024 during the festivals of Ramzan and Vishu.

Notably, Johar’s Dharma Productions had recently bought the remake rights of Vineeth’s previous directorial Hridayam, starring Pranav, Kalyani and Darshana Rajendran for the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.