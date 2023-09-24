‘Kadha Innuvare’ is the title of Biju Menon’s next with Vishnu Mohan

September 24, 2023 02:07 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST

We had earlier reported that actor Biju Menon’s next is a love story helmed by Meppadiyan director Vishnu Mohan. Today, the makers announced that the film has been titled as Kadha Innuvare

Also written by Vishnu, the film has Methil Devika, Nikhila Vimal, Anu Mohan, Hakkim Shahjahan, Siddique and Renji Panicker in key roles.

Produced by Jomon T John and Shameer Muhammed under the Plan J Studios banner in association with Vishnu, the film’s music is composed by Ashwin Aryan. Shameer is the editor of the film while Jomon is the cinematographer.

Biju Menon, last seen in Thankam, will be seen alongside Suresh Gopi in the legal thriller Garudan. The seasoned actor is working on Jis Joy’s upcoming movie, which has Asif Ali in an important role, and Nadanna Sambhavam, directed by Vishnu Narayan of Maradona fame.