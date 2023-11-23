HamberMenu
Asif Ali’s ‘A Ranjith Cinema’ gets a release date

The film also stars Anson Paul, Saiju Kurup, Namitha Pramod, Hannah Reji Koshy and Jewel Mary

November 23, 2023 04:12 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Asif Ali in a still from ‘A Ranjith Cinema’

Asif Ali in a still from ‘A Ranjith Cinema’ | Photo Credit: Magic Frames/YouTube

We had previously reported that Asif Ali will be headlining a new film titled A Ranjith Cinema which is written and directed by debutant Nishanth Sattu. The film’s release date has now been announced.

ALSO READ
‘Kooman’ movie review: Jeethu Joseph’s Asif Ali-starrer is a rewarding experience

Asif Ali took to Facebook and announced that the thriller will hit theatres on December 8.

A Ranjith Cinema also stars Anson Paul, Saiju Kurup, Namitha Pramod, Hannah Reji Koshy, Jewel Mary, Harisree Ashokan, Aju Varghese, Kottayam Ramesh, and Shobha Mohan among others.

With music scored by Midhun Asokan, the film has cinematography by Sunoj Velayudhan and Kunjunny S Kumar and editing by Manoj CS. A Ranjith Cinema is produced by Nishad Peechi and Babu Joseph Ambattu under their Luminous Film Factory banner.

Watch the film’s trailer here:

