Sathyaraj joins Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Coolie’

Veteran actor Sathyaraj has joined the cast of the Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the highly-anticipated Tamil film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

Sathyaraj confirmed his role in Coolie during a promotional event of Vijay Antony’s movie, Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan, on Wednesday. The actor added that the makers will soon officially announce the news of him being picked for Coolie.

The development puts to rest reports of the rift between the two veteran actors. Sathyaraj and Rajinikanth last starred together in Mr Bharath in 1986.

The makers of Cooliehad recently released a promotional video to announce the movie’s title. Rajinikanth utters an iconic dialogue from his movie Ranga (1982) in the video. Lokesh had confirmed that this movie will not be part of his Lokesh Cinematic Universe, which includes films such as Kaithi, Vikram and Leo, the director’s last film, starring Vijay and Trisha Krishnan.

ALSO READ:Rajinikanth’s ‘Vettaiyan’ to release in theatres in October

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is awaiting the release of Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel. The star-studded ensemble has Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, Kishore and others in prominent roles. The film will hit the screens in October, 2024.

Sathyaraj is awaiting the release of Weapon, also starring Vasanth Ravi. The movie, directed by Guhan Senniappan, will release on June 7.