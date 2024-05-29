Vasanth Ravi, Sathyaraj’s ‘Weapon’ gets a release date

Weapon, the upcoming Tamil film starring Sathyaraj and Vasanth Ravi, is all set to release in theatres on June 7, the makers announced on Wednesday. The film is written and directed by Guhan Senniappan.

#Weapon - Releasing in theatres on June 7,

Can't wait for this super human saga to be unleashed filled with lots of thrill and action to give a complete cinematic experience at your nearest cinemas !! pic.twitter.com/OzphQyaAfn — Vasanth Ravi (@iamvasanthravi) May 29, 2024

Weapon, billed as one of the first superhuman sagas in Indian cinema, features Sathyaraj as an indestructible superhuman who is being chased after by Vasanth and his team.

Actors Rajiv Menon, Tanya Hope and Rajeev Pillai have played pivotal roles in the film. Also featuring in the cast are Yashika Aannand, Mime Gopi, Kaniha, Gajaraj, Syed Subhan, Baradwaj Rangan, Velu Prabhakaran, Maya Krishnan, Shiyas Kareem, Benito Franklin and Raghu Esakki

With music by Ghibran, the film’s cinematography is by Prabhu Raghav and editing is by Gopi Krishna. The film is produced by MS Manzoor of Million Studio.