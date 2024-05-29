GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Vasanth Ravi, Sathyaraj’s ‘Weapon’ gets a release date

Written and directed by Guhan Senniappan, the film also Rajiv Menon, Tanya Hope and Rajeev Pillai in pivotal roles

Published - May 29, 2024 12:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vasanth Ravi and Sathyaraj in stills from ‘Weapon’

Vasanth Ravi and Sathyaraj in stills from ‘Weapon’ | Photo Credit: T-Series Tamil/YouTube

Weapon, the upcoming Tamil film starring Sathyaraj and Vasanth Ravi, is all set to release in theatres on June 7, the makers announced on Wednesday. The film is written and directed by Guhan Senniappan.

Flashback with a twist: Team ‘Weapon’ employs AI to de-age Sathyaraj

Weapon, billed as one of the first superhuman sagas in Indian cinema, features Sathyaraj as an indestructible superhuman who is being chased after by Vasanth and his team.

Actors Rajiv Menon, Tanya Hope and Rajeev Pillai have played pivotal roles in the film. Also featuring in the cast are Yashika Aannand, Mime Gopi, Kaniha, Gajaraj, Syed Subhan, Baradwaj Rangan, Velu Prabhakaran, Maya Krishnan, Shiyas Kareem, Benito Franklin and Raghu Esakki

With music by Ghibran, the film’s cinematography is by Prabhu Raghav and editing is by Gopi Krishna. The film is produced by MS Manzoor of Million Studio.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.