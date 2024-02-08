Sasikumar, Lijomol Jose film with Sathyasiva titled ‘Freedom’

February 08, 2024 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST

We had previously reported that Sasikumar and Lijomol Jose (of Jai Bhim fame) are set to star in a thriller directed by Sathyasiva. It’s now known that the film is titled Freedom.

The makers of the film released first look images featuring the stars. Sasikumar took to X to share it too.

Pandian Parasuram of Vijayaganapathy’s Pictures is producing the movie which is said to be based on a real-life event that took place in the 90s.

Bollywood’s Sudev Nair will be seen as the antagonist in this film, which has an ensemble star cast of Saravanan, Malavika of KGF fame, Bose Venkat, Mu. Ramasamy, Ramesh Khanna, and others.

Ghibran will compose the music for the film while NS Uthayakumar has been roped in as the cinematographer. Srikanth NB is the editor. Apart from Tamil, the film will be released theatrically soon in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.