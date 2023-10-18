Sasikumar, Lijomol Jose to star in a thriller set in the 90s

October 18, 2023 02:57 pm | Updated 03:01 pm IST

Sasikumar and Lijomol Jose (of Jai Bhim fame) are set to star in a thriller directed by Sathyasiva. Pandian Parasuram of Vijayaganapathy’s Pictures is producing the movie. The shooting of the Tamil film is currently in progress.

The film, billed as an edge-of-the-seat thriller, is based on a real-life event that took place in the 90s. The makers are planning to announce the film’s title soon. A grand set has been erected across the East Coast Road in Chennai to offer an authentic 90s feel to the audiences, said an official press release.

Bollywood’s Sudev Nair will be seen as the antagonist in this film, which has an ensemble star cast of Saravanan, Malavika of KGF fame, Bose Venkat, Mu. Ramasamy, Ramesh Khanna, and others. Ghibran will compose the music for the film while NS Udhayakumar has been roped in as the cinematographer. Srikanth NB is the editor.