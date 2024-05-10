‘Raayan’: Dhanush’s 50th film confirms release in June

The makers of Raayan, starring Dhanush, have announced the film’s release date. Dhanush has directed the film, produced by Sun Pictures.

Raayan, the 50th film of Dhanush, will hit the screens on June 13, 2024. The makers released the film’s first single and announced the release date of Raayan.

D50 Raayan first single Adangaadha Asuran https://t.co/6oZBv4Emdd From the day @arrahman sir made this song , I have waited a year to share this with you all. FINALLY ♥️Here it is. In theatres June 13th onwards @sunpicturespic.twitter.com/h7pi3s85VA — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) May 9, 2024

The single, written and sung by Dhanush, along with music composer A R Rahman, is titled Adangatha Asuran. The song is choreographed by veteran Prabhu Deva. The song emphasises the prowess of a hero, and his ability to accomplish the impossible.

Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan, SJ Suryah, Prakash Raj, Selvaraghavan, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar are the other actors in the movie. The film’s cinematography is done by Om Prakash while Prasanna G K has done the editing. Well-known choreographer Peter Hein has choregraphed the stunts.

ALSO READ:Dhanush, Mari Selvaraj team up once again after ‘Karnan’

Meanwhile, Dhanush is working for the first time with acclaimed Telugu filmmaker Sekhar Kammula. Titled Kubera, the film also has Nagarjuna, Aparna Balamurali, Sundeep Kishan and Jim Sarbh. He is also set to direct NilavukKu Enmel Ennadi Kobam. The Tamil star will play music maestro Ilaiyaraaja in the biopic to be directed by Arun Matheswaran. He is also the lead actor in Mari Selvaraj’s D 52.