‘Kubera’ first look: Dhanush intrigues in first film with Sekhar Kammula

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, ‘Kubera’ also stars Nagarjuna Akkineni and Rashmika Mandanna

March 09, 2024 02:34 pm | Updated 02:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Dhanush in his first look from ‘Kubera’

Dhanush in his first look from 'Kubera'

Tamil star Dhanush exudes a calm, disquieting menace in the first look of his 51st film, Kubera. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, Kubera (formerly #DNS) also stars Nagarjuna Akkineni and Rashmika Mandanna.

This is Dhanush’s first collaboration with Kammula, known for Telugu films like Godavari (2006), Happy Days (2007) and Love Story (2021).

SJ Suryah joins the cast of Dhanush’s ‘Raayan’; Selvaraghavan confirms being a part of the film

The announcement video shows Dhanush, sporting a scruffy beard and a smile, standing before a wall. The religious mural before him depicts Lord Shiva receiving alms from Annapurna, a form of his divine spouse Parvati.

Kubera, in Hindu mythology, is the god of wealth. According to reports, the film is a social drama set in Mumbai’s Dharavi slums.

‘DNS’: Jim Sarbh on board Dhanush’s trilingual film with Sekhar Kammula

Aparna Balamurali, Sundeep Kishan and Jim Sarbh also feature in the cast of Kubera. Featuring music by Devi Sri Prasad, the film is shot simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Indian cinema / Tamil cinema

