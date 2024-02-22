SJ Suryah joins the cast of Dhanush’s ‘Raayan’; Selvaraghavan confirms being a part of the film

February 22, 2024 04:18 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST

Confirming the speculations that have been making the rounds for a while now, makers of Dhanush’s second directorial Raayan have now announced that SJ Suryah is a part of the film.

The social media handle of Sun Pictures, the banner that’s bankrolling the upcoming film, shared a new poster featuring the director-turned-actor.

Meanwhile, director Selvaraghavan took to X to state that the script of Raayan is written by Dhanush and clarified how certain reports on Selvaraghavan scripting the film are untrue. The director, who has also turned actor in recent times, also confirmed that he is acting in Raayan.

Friends , heard reports that I have written the script for D 50 RAAYAN. I clarify that I have NOTHING to do with ' RAAYAN ' s script or scripting process. It's purely @dhanushkraja s dream script and now he has made it in to his own film. I am merely an actor in this project 🙏🏼 — selvaraghavan (@selvaraghavan) February 20, 2024

Dhanush had starred in Selvaraghavan’s directorial debut Thulluvadho Ilamai back in 2002 and the brothers have collaborated several times for projects like Kaadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai, Mayakkam Enna and Naane Varuvean. Raayan will mark the first time Dhanush is directing his brother.

Also starring Kalidas Jayaram and Dhanush’s Captain Miller co-star Sundeep Kishan, AR Rahman, who had collaborated with Dhanush for Raanjhanaa, Maryan, Atrangi Re and the upcoming Hindi film Tere Ishk Mein, is the music director of Raayan.

With Om Prakash handling the cinematography, the film’s editing is by Prasanna GK. Raayan is slated to release later this year in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.