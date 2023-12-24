GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam’: Dhanush’s third directorial to feature a young ensemble

Produced by Dhanush’s home banner Wunderbar Films, the movie has music scored by GV Prakash Kumar

December 24, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look of ‘Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam’

First look of ‘Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam’ | Photo Credit: @wunderbarfilms/X

After making his directorial debut with Pa Paandi in 2017 and following it up with D50, which is currently in post-production, Dhanush has announced the details of his third directorial project.

Titled Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam, the film features Mathew Thomas, Priya Prakash Varrier, Anikha Surendran, Rabiya Khatoon, Pavish V, Ramya Ranganathan and Venkatesh Menon.

The motion poster released by the makers — Dhanush’s home banner Wunderbar Films — promises a fun, youth entertainer that celebrates young love. Towards the end, we also hear Dhanush sing a remixed version of the original Policekaaran Magal song ‘Nilavukku En Mel’ by PB Sreenivas from which the title of the film is inspired from.

With music scored by GV Prakash Kumar, Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam has cinematography by Leon Britto and editing by Prasanna GK. Dhanush’s parents Kashoori Raja and Vijayalakshmi Kasthoori Raja are producing the film for Wunderbar.

Notably, Wunderbar will also produce Dhanush’s upcoming projects with Mari Selvaraj and ‘Captain Miller’ maker Arun Matheswaran

