Nayanthara's 75th film, co-starring Jai and Sathyaraj, goes on floors

The as-yet untitled film is being directed by Nilesh Krishnaa and also stars Redin Kinsley

March 18, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST

ANI
CHENNAI: 09-03-2020: Actress Nayanthara. PHOTO: PK_PRAVEEN

CHENNAI: 09-03-2020: Actress Nayanthara. PHOTO: PK_PRAVEEN | Photo Credit: PRAVEEN PK

Naad Sstudios was recently in the news after they announced the Tamil sports drama Sarpatta Round 2, the sequel to the much-loved film Sarpatta Parambarai.

And now their other Tamil film, starring Nayanthara, has gone on floors. Incidentally, this is the 75th film of the lady superstar.

The as-yet untitled film is being directed by Nilesh Krishnaa and also stars Sathyaraj (of Baahubali fame), Jai and Redin Kinsley, among others.

The project was launched with a pooja ceremony. Naad Sstudios, along with Zee Studios and Trident Arts, are produced the film.

Jatin Sethi of Naad Sstudios said, “It’s an honour to be producing a film which will star the superstar actress. I am glad the film has gone on floors finally.”

The title of Nayanthara’s 75th film will be announced soon. The film is expected to release sometime later this year.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Tamil cinema

