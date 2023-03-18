Nayanthara's 75th film, co-starring Jai and Sathyaraj, goes on floors

March 18, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST

Naad Sstudios was recently in the news after they announced the Tamil sports drama Sarpatta Round 2, the sequel to the much-loved film Sarpatta Parambarai.

And now their other Tamil film, starring Nayanthara, has gone on floors. Incidentally, this is the 75th film of the lady superstar.

The as-yet untitled film is being directed by Nilesh Krishnaa and also stars Sathyaraj (of Baahubali fame), Jai and Redin Kinsley, among others.

The project was launched with a pooja ceremony. Naad Sstudios, along with Zee Studios and Trident Arts, are produced the film.

Jatin Sethi of Naad Sstudios said, “It’s an honour to be producing a film which will star the superstar actress. I am glad the film has gone on floors finally.”

The title of Nayanthara’s 75th film will be announced soon. The film is expected to release sometime later this year.