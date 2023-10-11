HamberMenu
Tamil Nadu govt. allows theatres to have early show for Vijay’s ‘Leo’

‘Leo’ also stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Priya Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sandy, and Mysskin

October 11, 2023 03:33 pm | Updated 03:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look of ‘Leo’ 

First look of ‘Leo’  | Photo Credit: @Dir_Lokesh/Twitter

The Tamil Nadu government has permitted for the theatre owners to play an additional show for the upcoming Vijay film Leo. In a recent press release, it’s stated that the makers of the Lokesh Kanagaraj film, which is releasing on October 19, have requested permission for two special shows (4 am and 9 am) on October 19 followed by one special show (7 am) from October 20 to 24. 

False narrative being spun on social media pitting actor Vijay’s fans against T.N. government, Madras High Court told

The statement also stated that after careful consideration, the government has decided to allow one special show for Leo from October 19 to 24 with the maximum number of shows per day not exceeding five. The timing of the first day’s first show of Leo is yet to be officially revealed. 

Leo, which marks Lokesh’s second film with Vijay after Master, also stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Priya Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sandy, and Mysskin.

Produced by SS Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy, Leo has cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa, editing by Philomin Raj and music by Anirudh. 

