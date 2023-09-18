HamberMenu
Nayanthara’s next titled ‘Mannangatti Since 1960’; motion poster out

Sean Roldan is composing music for the film while RD Rajasekhar is in charge of cinematography

September 18, 2023 03:54 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Nayanthara

Nayanthara

Actor Nayanthara has signed up for a new project that will be produced by Prince Pictures and directed by YouTuber Dude Vicky. Titled Mannangatti Since 1960, the film’s motion poster was released earlier today.

Also starring Yogi Babu, Devadarshini, Gouri Kishan, Narendra Prasath and others, Sean Roldan is composing music for the film thereby marking his first collaboration with Nayanthara.

RD Rajasekhar is in charge of the film’s cinematography while editing is by G Madan. Mannangatti Since 1960 will go on floors soon.

Here’s the motion poster...

