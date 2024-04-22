GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mohanlal, Shobana’s ‘L360’ begins filming

The film is directed by Tharun Moorthy of ‘Operation Java’ and ‘Saudi Vellakka’ fame

April 22, 2024 05:56 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Shobana and Mohanlal from the sets of ‘L360’

Shobana and Mohanlal from the sets of ‘L360’ | Photo Credit: @Mohanlal/X

The filming of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s 360th film, tentatively called L360, kick-started today. The film reunites Mohanlal with actor Shobana after 20 years in what marks their 56th film together.

Mohanlal shared pictures from the first day of the shoot on X to announce the news.

Shobana and Mohanlal, one of Malayalam cinema’s favourite pairs, to reunite in Tharun Moorthy’s ‘L 360’

L360 is directed by Tharun Moorthy of Operation Java and Saudi Vellakka fame. Written by Tharun and KR Sunil, L360 is produced by Rejaputhra Vishal Media banner. Other details regarding the project are unknown at the moment

Tharun made his debut in 2021 with the crime thriller Operation Java, starring Lukman, Balu Varghese, Binu Pappu. In 2022, he re-teamed with Lukman and Binu for the drama film, Saudi Vellakka, which also starred Devi Varma and Sujith Shankar in the lead roles. In March, Tharun had announced a new film produced by Ashiq Usman and written by Binu.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal, last seen in Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Malaikottai Vaaliban, has the Netflix anthology film Olavum Theeravum, Jeethu Joseph-directed RamLucifer sequel Empuraan, Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa, Nanda Kishore’s Kannada film Vrushabha, Joshiy’s Rambaan, and his much-awaited directorial debut Barroz in the pipeline.

