HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mohanlal's 3D fantasy film 'Barroz' gets a release date

‘Barroz’ is Malayalam star Mohanlal’s directorial debut and is produced by Antony Perumbavoor

November 04, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST

PTI
Poster of ‘Barroz’

Poster of ‘Barroz’ | Photo Credit: @Mohanlal/Twitter

Cinema veteran Mohanlal on Saturday announced that his much-anticipated 3D fantasy drama film Barroz will release in cinemas on March 28, 2024. The Malayalam actor shared the release date of the movie, which also marks his directorial debut, along with a new poster on his official page on X.

ALSO READ
Mohanlal reunites with director Joshiy for ‘Rambaan’

"Here's an official announcement to mark your calendars – Barroz is coming to cinemas on 28th March 2024! Don't miss out on what's next," Mohanlal wrote.

ALSO READ:‘Garudan’ movie review: An effective thriller that needed more layered writing

Barroz was first announced in 2018 and went on floors in 2021. Santosh Sivan is the cinematographer, while the music is composed by Lydian Nadhaswaran and Mark Kilian. The project is backed by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.