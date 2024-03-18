GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘L360’: Mohanlal’s next to be directed by Tharun Moorthy; film to begin shoot in April

The film will have a script written by KR Sunil and the director Tharun himself

March 18, 2024 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tharun Moorthy, M Renjith and KR Sunil with Mohanlal

Tharun Moorthy, M Renjith and KR Sunil with Mohanlal | Photo Credit: @Mohanlal/X

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Monday announced that his upcoming film, the 360th in his career, will be directed by Tharun Moorthy of Operation Java and Saudi Vellakka fame. The film, tentatively called L360, will be produced by M Renjith under his Rejaputhra Visual Media banner.

‘Operation Java’ is a cyber crime thriller, says director Tharun Moorthy

Written by Tharun and KR Sunil, the upcoming project will start shooting this April. Details regaring the plot, its genre and the cast and crew remain unknown at the moment.

Tharun made his debut in 2021 with the crime thriller Operation Java, starring Lukman, Balu Varghese, Binu Pappu. In 2022, he re-teamed with Lukman and Binu for the drama film, Saudi Vellakka, which also starred Devi Varma and Sujith Shankar in the lead roles. Notably, earlier this month, Tharun had announced a new film produced by Ashiq Usman and written by Binu.

Malayalam director Tharun Moorthy: ‘Saudi Vellakka’ has been an emotional journey

Mohanlal, last seen in Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Malaikottai Vaaliban, has the Netflix anthology film Olavum Theeravum, Jeethu Joseph-directed RamLucifer sequel Empuraan, Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa, Nanda Kishore’s Kannada film Vrushabha, Joshiy’s Rambaan, and his much-awaited directorial debut Barroz in the pipeline.

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.