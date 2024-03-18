‘L360’: Mohanlal’s next to be directed by Tharun Moorthy; film to begin shoot in April

March 18, 2024 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Monday announced that his upcoming film, the 360th in his career, will be directed by Tharun Moorthy of Operation Java and Saudi Vellakka fame. The film, tentatively called L360, will be produced by M Renjith under his Rejaputhra Visual Media banner.

Written by Tharun and KR Sunil, the upcoming project will start shooting this April. Details regaring the plot, its genre and the cast and crew remain unknown at the moment.

Looking forward to working with Tharun Moorthy and M Renjith for my 360th film. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the film is scripted by KR Sunil and the director himself.



The project is produced by M. Renjith under Rejaputhra Visual Media. Appreciating your prayers and well wishes… pic.twitter.com/tuDlPq1HSV — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) March 18, 2024

Tharun made his debut in 2021 with the crime thriller Operation Java, starring Lukman, Balu Varghese, Binu Pappu. In 2022, he re-teamed with Lukman and Binu for the drama film, Saudi Vellakka, which also starred Devi Varma and Sujith Shankar in the lead roles. Notably, earlier this month, Tharun had announced a new film produced by Ashiq Usman and written by Binu.

Mohanlal, last seen in Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Malaikottai Vaaliban, has the Netflix anthology film Olavum Theeravum, Jeethu Joseph-directed Ram, Lucifer sequel Empuraan, Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa, Nanda Kishore’s Kannada film Vrushabha, Joshiy’s Rambaan, and his much-awaited directorial debut Barroz in the pipeline.