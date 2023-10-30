HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mohanlal reunites with director Joshiy for ‘Rambaan’

The actor and director last collaborated for the 2015 film ‘Laila O Laila’

October 30, 2023 02:21 pm | Updated 02:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look of ‘Rambaan’

First look of ‘Rambaan’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Mohanlal will be reuniting with filmmaker Joshiy for a film titled Rambaan. The title was revealed during the film’s pooja launch which happened on Monday in Kochi. 

ALSO READ
Mohanlal’s pan-India film ‘Vrushabha’ to go on floors soon

The first look of the film, penned by actor Chemban Vinod Jose, was also shared by the makers. It features Mohanlal atop a car, holding a hammer and a gun. Mohanlal took to X to share the first look. 

The film will have Mohanlal and Joshiy collaborating after eight years. The duo last collaborated for the 2015 film Laila O Laila. Bankrolled jointly by Chembosky Motion Pictures, Einstein Media and Nextel Studios, more details about Rambaan are expected soon. 

Meanwhile, the veteran filmmaker is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Antony, starring Joju George and Kalyani Priyadarshan in lead roles. The film is slated to be released on November 23. Mohanlal, on the other hand, has Empuraan 2, Neru, Vrushabha and Malaikottai Vaaliban in different stages of production.

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.