‘Leo’: Vijay wraps shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film

July 10, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST

Still hooked on to the beats of ‘Naa Ready’ from Leo? The hype around Vijay’s upcoming film with Lokesh Kanagaraj has been sky-high, and today, the filmmaker has announced that the star has wrapped shooting his portions for the film.

Lokesh shared a picture with Vijay, recreating the iconic pose from their 2021 hit Master, to announce the news.

And it's a wrap for our @actorvijay portion! 🤜🤛

Thank you for making the second outing yet again a special one na! ❤️#Leo 🔥🧊 pic.twitter.com/t0lmM18CVt — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) July 10, 2023

The news comes a few weeks post the release of the first-look poster of the film. Leo also stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Priya Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sandy, and Mysskin.

The film has cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa, editing by Philomin Raj and dance choreography by Dinesh. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film, marking his third collaboration with Lokesh (after Master and Vikram) and his third with Vijay (after Kaththi and Master).

Produced by SS Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy, Leo is set for a release on October 19 this year.