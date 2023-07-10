HamberMenu
‘Leo’: Vijay wraps shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film

The film also stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Priya Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sandy, and Mysskin

July 10, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj recreate the iconic pose from their 2021 film ‘Master’

Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj recreate the iconic pose from their 2021 film ‘Master’ | Photo Credit: @Dir_Lokesh/Twitter

Still hooked on to the beats of ‘Naa Ready’ from Leo? The hype around Vijay’s upcoming film with Lokesh Kanagaraj has been sky-high, and today, the filmmaker has announced that the star has wrapped shooting his portions for the film.

Lokesh shared a picture with Vijay, recreating the iconic pose from their 2021 hit Master, to announce the news.

Vijay meets and honours students; speech goes viral
‘Thalapathy 68’: Vijay, Venkat Prabhu team up for their next

The news comes a few weeks post the release of the first-look poster of the film. Leo also stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Priya Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sandy, and Mysskin.

The film has cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa, editing by Philomin Raj and dance choreography by Dinesh. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film, marking his third collaboration with Lokesh (after Master and Vikram) and his third with Vijay (after Kaththi and Master).

Produced by SS Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy, Leo is set for a release on October 19 this year.

