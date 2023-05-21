‘Thalapathy 68’: Vijay, Venkat Prabhu team up for their next

May 21, 2023 02:58 pm | Updated 03:18 pm IST

After days of speculation, it’s now official! Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu has come on board to direct actor Vijay’s next. Tentatively called Thalapathy 68, the film will be produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram’s AGS Entertainment and will have music scored by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Vijay’s official Twitter handle and AGS’s Archana Kalpathi, who serves as a creative producer in the project, announced the news through a short announcement teaser.

With the announcement, Venkat, who helmed Ajith Kumar’s Mankatha, joins the coveted list of a handful of directors who have made films for both Vijay and his rival Ajith Kumar — AR Murugadoss, Vasanth Sai, SJ Suryah, KS Ravikumar, Vikraman, Ezhil, AL Vijay, and Perarasu. Janaki Soundar’s 1995 film Rajavin Parvaiyile starred both superstars.

Notably, Thalapathy 68, AGS’s 25th production venture, marks their second collaboration with Vijay after 2019’s Bigil. “This will be AGS’s biggest film so far. It’ll be an entertainer that will be loved by all audiences. It will boast the best technicians of global standards,” read a statement released by AGS.

The film will also mark the reunion of Vijay and Yuvan after 2003’s Pudhiya Geethai, which remains their only collaboration to date.

Details regarding the title, cast, and crew of the film are yet to be announced. Thalapathy 68 is slated for a release in 2024.

Venkat Prabhu, known for helming superhits like Mankatha, Chennai 28, and Maanaadu, last helmed the Tamil-Telugu bilingual Custody, starring Naga Chaitanya, which released earlier this month.

Vijay, last seen in Varisu, will be seen next in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo, which is set to hit screens on 19 October this year.