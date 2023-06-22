First look of Vijay from Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Leo’ out

June 22, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST

The much-awaited first look of Vijay from Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo has been released on the occasion of the actor’s birthday. The first look features Vijay wielding a bloodied sledgehammer.

Leo, which marks Lokesh’s second film with Vijay after Master, also stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Priya Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sandy, and Mysskin.

Produced by SS Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy, Leo has cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa, editing by Philomin Raj and dance choreography by Dinesh.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film, marking his third collaboration with Lokesh (after Master and Vikram ) and his third with Vijay (after Kaththi and Master).