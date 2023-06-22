HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

First look of Vijay from Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Leo’ out

The film also stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Priya Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sandy, and Mysskin

June 22, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look of ‘Leo’

First look of ‘Leo’ | Photo Credit: @Dir_Lokesh/Twitter

The much-awaited first look of Vijay from Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo has been released on the occasion of the actor’s birthday. The first look features Vijay wielding a bloodied sledgehammer.

ALSO READ
‘Tenet’ actor Denzil Smith joins the cast of Vijay - Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Leo’

Leo, which marks Lokesh’s second film with Vijay after Master, also stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Priya Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sandy, and Mysskin.

Produced by SS Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy, Leo has cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa, editing by Philomin Raj and dance choreography by Dinesh.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film, marking his third collaboration with Lokesh (after Master and Vikram ) and his third with Vijay (after Kaththi and Master).

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.