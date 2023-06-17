HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vijay meets and honours students; speech goes viral

The actor will next be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Leo’

June 17, 2023 01:37 pm | Updated 02:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vijay in a still from the event

Vijay in a still from the event | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Vijay, earlier today, attended the Thalapathy Vijay Education Award Ceremony, in which he honoured the top-scoring students of this year’s 10th and 12th-grade public examinations. The students who obtained the top three positions across the state of Tamil Nadu were honoured with certificates and incentive money in the presence of their parents.

ALSO READ
‘Tenet’ actor Denzil Smith joins the cast of Vijay - Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Leo’

During his speech, the actor took a trip down memory lane and recalled how he wasn’t a bright student like the ones in front of him. The actor also pointed out the importance of education by citing a line from Dhanush’s Asuran. Vijay also addressed the students as tomorrow’s voters and sent a strong message against cash for votes.

Interestingly, this comes just a few days before the actor’s birthday. Awaiting the release of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo, the first single from the Vijay starrer, ‘Naa Ready’, will be out on June 22. With Leo, Vijay is reuniting with the director after Master. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Arjun, Priya Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sandy, and Mysskin.

Leo has cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa, editing by Philomin Raj and dance choreography by Dinesh. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film, marking his third collaboration with Lokesh (after Master and Vikram) and his third with Vijay (after Kaththi and Master).

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.