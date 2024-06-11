GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

‘Knives Out’ sequel ‘Wake Up Dead Man’ reveals first look at Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc

Returning as the astute Southern detective Benoit Blanc, Craig is joined by a star-studded lineup characteristic to the franchise

Published - June 11, 2024 01:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc in a first look at ‘Wake Up Dead Man’

Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc in a first look at ‘Wake Up Dead Man’

Director Rian Johnson has shared the first glimpse of Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc on the set of the eagerly anticipated Knives Out sequel, Wake Up Dead Man.

‘Wake Up Dead Man’: Daniel Craig returns for third ‘Knives Out’ film, releasing in 2025

Johnson’s tweet, captioned “Aaaaand we’re off! Today is day 1 of shooting on the next Benoit Blanc mystery ‘Wake Up Dead Man’ – see you on the other side,” marks the commencement of filming for the next installment in the Knives Out series.

The upcoming film, written and directed by Johnson, looks to deliver another intriguing murder mystery featuring the film series’ characteristic ensemble cast. Returning as the astute Southern detective Benoit Blanc, Craig is joined by a star-studded lineup including Josh O’Connor, Cailee Spaeny, Andrew Scott, Jeremy Renner, Mila Kunis, Kerry Washington, Glenn Close Daryl McCormack, and Josh Brolin.

‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ movie review: A deliciously-engaging Christmas present

The Knives Out franchise, a modern take on the classic whodunit, began with the 2019 film of the same name. The original movie, featuring an impressive cast including Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, and the late Christopher Plummer, was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $310 million worldwide and earning an Oscar nomination for its screenplay. Following this triumph, Netflix acquired the rights for two sequels in a landmark $450 million deal. The first sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, debuted in 2022.

Produced by Johnson and his partner Ram Bergman under their T-Street banner, Wake Up Dead Man is set to release in 2025.

