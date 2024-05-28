GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Josh O’Connor, Cailee Spaeny join cast of ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’

Josh O’Connor and Cailee Spaeny will join Daniel Craig in ‘Knives Out 3’, titled ‘Wake Up Dead Man’, a Netflix murder mystery

Published - May 28, 2024 12:24 pm IST

ANI
Josh O’Connor.

Josh O’Connor. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Actors Josh O'Connor and Cailee Spaeny are joining Daniel Craig in the upcoming Knives Out 3, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Last week, writer and director Rian Johnson announced on X that Craig will reprise his role as Benoit Blanc in the upcoming ensemble murder mystery thriller.

‘Wake Up Dead Man’: Daniel Craig returns for third ‘Knives Out’ film, releasing in 2025

In a 45-second teaser video, he also announced the title of the movie, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. "The next Benoit Blanc mystery, the follow-up to Knives Out and Glass Onion, is called Wake Up Dead Man," the filmmaker wrote in the post's caption.

Netflix also confirmed Craig's return and the sequel title on its Tudum site following Johnson's post. "That's right, Daniel Craig is back as the suave Southern investigator in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, a new instalment of the whodunnit franchise written and directed by Rian Johnson.

Blanc will be unravelling a brand-new murder mystery in an as-yet-undisclosed setting, surrounded by a new colourful cast of suspects," the streaming giant wrote. The director also shared on social media that production on the sequel is set to begin soon.

"I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is," Johnson said on X prior to releasing the film's title. "There's a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies.

ALSO READ: ‘Civil War’ movie review: Alex Garland’s fractured dystopia

'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is set to release on Netflix next year. O'Connor is coming from a breakout role in the tennis drama Challengers, while Spaeny recently starred in A24's Civil War and leads Alien: Romulus, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

