Josh O’Connor, Cailee Spaeny join cast of ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’

Actors Josh O'Connor and Cailee Spaeny are joining Daniel Craig in the upcoming Knives Out 3, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Last week, writer and director Rian Johnson announced on X that Craig will reprise his role as Benoit Blanc in the upcoming ensemble murder mystery thriller.

In a 45-second teaser video, he also announced the title of the movie, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. "The next Benoit Blanc mystery, the follow-up to Knives Out and Glass Onion, is called Wake Up Dead Man," the filmmaker wrote in the post's caption.

Netflix also confirmed Craig's return and the sequel title on its Tudum site following Johnson's post. "That's right, Daniel Craig is back as the suave Southern investigator in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, a new instalment of the whodunnit franchise written and directed by Rian Johnson.

Blanc will be unravelling a brand-new murder mystery in an as-yet-undisclosed setting, surrounded by a new colourful cast of suspects," the streaming giant wrote. The director also shared on social media that production on the sequel is set to begin soon.

"I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is," Johnson said on X prior to releasing the film's title. "There's a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies.

'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is set to release on Netflix next year. O'Connor is coming from a breakout role in the tennis drama Challengers, while Spaeny recently starred in A24's Civil War and leads Alien: Romulus, as per The Hollywood Reporter.