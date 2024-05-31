GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Rian Johnson’s ‘Knives Out’ 3 adds Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner

Mila Kunis and Jeremy Renner have joined the star-studded cast in Rian Johnson’s third ‘Knives Out’ film, touted to be another thriller mystery

Updated - May 31, 2024 02:20 pm IST

Published - May 31, 2024 02:19 pm IST

PTI
Mila Kunis.

Mila Kunis. | Photo Credit: AP

Mila Kunis is the newest suspect in the third Knives Out film from director Rian Johnson. According to Variety, the actor has joined the expansive cast of the Netflix film which will bring back Daniel Craig as the world renowned sleuth Benoit Blanc.

‘Knives Out’ review: A finely flavoured cocktail of genres, with a hysterical Daniel Craig

Besides Kunis, the film has also added Marvel star Jeremy Renner, making it his first movie since his deadly snowplow accident in early 2023. The two actors will feature alongside Craig as well as Josh O'Connor, Cailee Spaeny, Andrew Scott, Kerry Washington and Glenn Close.

Titled Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, the film is the third murder mystery movie of Knives Out franchise, that Johnson kickstarted with 2019's Knives Out and followed with Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in 2022.

The plot details are still under wraps but Johnson and Craig have described Wake Up Dead Man as Blanc's "most dangerous case yet". According to Netflix, the film promises to be another thrilling and intricate mystery to unravel, building on the success of its predecessors.

ALSO READ:‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ movie review: A deliciously-engaging Christmas present

The movie is set to start production from next month and will be released on Netflix in 2025. Following the box office and critical success of Knives Out in 2019, the streaming platform took over the franchise from MRC and Lionsgate.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.