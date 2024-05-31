Mila Kunis is the newest suspect in the third Knives Out film from director Rian Johnson. According to Variety, the actor has joined the expansive cast of the Netflix film which will bring back Daniel Craig as the world renowned sleuth Benoit Blanc.

Besides Kunis, the film has also added Marvel star Jeremy Renner, making it his first movie since his deadly snowplow accident in early 2023. The two actors will feature alongside Craig as well as Josh O'Connor, Cailee Spaeny, Andrew Scott, Kerry Washington and Glenn Close.

Titled Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, the film is the third murder mystery movie of Knives Out franchise, that Johnson kickstarted with 2019's Knives Out and followed with Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in 2022.

The plot details are still under wraps but Johnson and Craig have described Wake Up Dead Man as Blanc's "most dangerous case yet". According to Netflix, the film promises to be another thrilling and intricate mystery to unravel, building on the success of its predecessors.

The movie is set to start production from next month and will be released on Netflix in 2025. Following the box office and critical success of Knives Out in 2019, the streaming platform took over the franchise from MRC and Lionsgate.