GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Andrew Scott joins cast of ‘Knives Out 3’, titled, ‘Wake Up Dead Man’

Scott will be starring alongside ‘Challengers’ star Josh O’Connor and ‘Civil War’‘s Cailee Spaeny

Updated - May 29, 2024 12:58 pm IST

Published - May 29, 2024 12:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Andrew Scott

Andrew Scott | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

Andrew Scott is set to join the ensemble cast of Knives Out 3, officially titled Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. Scott will be starring alongside Challengers star Josh O’Connor and Civil War’s Cailee Spaeny. Daniel Craig will reprise his iconic role as the detective Benoit Blanc in this third installment of the whodunit series.

Josh O’Connor, Cailee Spaeny join cast of ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’

Rian Johnson, the mastermind behind the first two Knives Out films, returns as both writer and director, while also producing with his T-Street partner Ram Bergman. The production for Wake Up Dead Man is expected to commence soon, with a release date projected for 2025. While specific plot details are still under wraps, Johnson and Craig have hinted that this film will present Blanc with his “most dangerous case yet.”

In a social media post, Johnson expressed his passion for the malleability of the whodunit genre, praising its diverse tonal range from authors like Carr to Christie.

‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ movie review: A deliciously-engaging Christmas present

The original Knives Out film, released by Lionsgate in 2019, was a major success, grossing $312 million on a $40 million budget. Following this, Netflix acquired the rights to the series for over $450 million and released the sequel, Glass Onion, in 2022. Glass Onion marked a significant milestone for Netflix, being the first of its films to screen in AMC Theaters, Regal Cinemas, and Cinemark, and it generated approximately $15 million during its limited theatrical run. Release plans for Wake Up Dead Man are still being finalized.

Scott most recently starred in Netflix’s Ripley, as well as Andrew Haigh’s All Of Us Strangers. Wake Up Dead Man also marks a reunion for Scott and Craig, who previously shared the screen in the 2015 James Bond film Spectre.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.