‘Wake Up Dead Man’: Daniel Craig returns for third ‘Knives Out’ film, releasing in 2025

‘Wake Up Dead Man’ is written, directed and co-produced by Rian Johnson; it is touted to be Craig’s ‘most dangerous case yet’

Updated - May 25, 2024 12:17 pm IST

Published - May 25, 2024 11:59 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Directed by Rian Johnson, the new installment has been titled ‘Wake Up Dead Man’

Directed by Rian Johnson, the new installment has been titled ‘Wake Up Dead Man’

The title of the third Knives Out film, featuring Daniel Craig as suave detective Benoit Blanc, has been revealed.

Directed by Rian Johnson, the new installment will be called Wake Up Dead Man. The film will be released in 2025, Netflix has announced in a short video shared by Johnson.

‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ movie review: A deliciously-engaging Christmas present

The 55-second clip features a voiceover by Craig, describing his latest adventure as his ‘most dangerous case yet’.

‘Knives Out’ review: A finely flavoured cocktail of genres, with a hysterical Daniel Craig

Wake Up Dead Man is written, directed and co-produced by Johnson. The filmmaker was also at the helm of the previous two Benoit Blanc outings, 2019’s Knives Out followed by Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022). In both films, Blanc solves a high-profile case involving a murder. In addition to Craig, the previous films have featured a starry ensemble cast.

