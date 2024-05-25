‘Wake Up Dead Man’: Daniel Craig returns for third ‘Knives Out’ film, releasing in 2025

The title of the third Knives Out film, featuring Daniel Craig as suave detective Benoit Blanc, has been revealed.

Directed by Rian Johnson, the new installment will be called Wake Up Dead Man. The film will be released in 2025, Netflix has announced in a short video shared by Johnson.

The next Benoit Blanc mystery, the follow-up to Knives Out and Glass Onion, is called Wake Up Dead Man. pic.twitter.com/pdDXRDmwcI — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) May 24, 2024

The 55-second clip features a voiceover by Craig, describing his latest adventure as his ‘most dangerous case yet’.

Wake Up Dead Man is written, directed and co-produced by Johnson. The filmmaker was also at the helm of the previous two Benoit Blanc outings, 2019’s Knives Out followed by Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022). In both films, Blanc solves a high-profile case involving a murder. In addition to Craig, the previous films have featured a starry ensemble cast.