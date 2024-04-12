‘KGF’ star Yash, Prime Focus India team up for Ramayana adaptation

April 12, 2024 12:40 pm | Updated 01:42 pm IST

KGFstar Yash’s Monster Mind Creations and Namit Malhotra’s production company, Prime Focus India, have joined forces to produce the magnum opus, Ramayana. To be directed by Nitesh Tiwari (Dangal, Chhichhore), the film is an adaptation of the well-known epic.

Malhotra is also the Global CEO of multiple Academy Award-winning visual effects company DNEG. “After years spent living between the US, the UK, and India, building a business that has achieved unparalleled commercial success and more Oscar wins in the last ten years than any other company, my personal journey has led me to the point that I feel ready to do justice to the incredible story of Ramayana,” he said in a statement.

“In Yash I recognise a similar aspiration to share the best of our culture with the world. Inspired by his journey from Karnataka to the incredible international success of K.G.F: Chapter 2, I can’t think of a better partner to help create a major global impact with this, the greatest of all our stories,” added Malhotra.

Yash, who is working on the pan Indian film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups, said in a statement, “It has been my long-term aspiration to make films that will showcase Indian cinema on a global level. In pursuit of that, I was in Los Angeles to ally with one of the best VFX studios, and to my amazement, the driving force behind it was a fellow Indian.

“Namit and I had various ideation sessions, and coincidentally, our synergy on the vision for Indian cinema aligned perfectly. We brainstormed various projects, and during these discussions, the subject of Ramayana came up. Namit had a part of it in the works; Ramayana, as a subject, deeply resonates with me and I had an approach in my mind for it. By joining forces to co-produce Ramayana we are bringing together our collective vision and experience to create an Indian film that will ignite excitement and passion in audiences across the world.”

Though the cast of the film is yet to be announced officially, multiple reports say Ranbir Kapoor is set to play Lord Ram in the movie. Meanwhile, Yash is currently shooting for Toxic, directed by Geethu Mohandas of Moothonfame. The film is produced by KVN Productions and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The film is slated to release on April 10, 2025. The remaining cast of the movie is yet to be announced.