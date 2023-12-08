It’s official: Yash and Geetu Mohandas team up for ‘Toxic’

December 08, 2023 11:45 am | Updated 11:45 am IST

After months of speculation, the news is finally out. Yash is teaming up with filmmaker Geetu Mohandas for a film titled Toxic. The makers officially revealed the title with an announcement video.

The video features a bunch of burning circus tickets before focussing on a bearded Yash carrying a gun.

The announcement video also confirmed that the film is slated to release on April 10, 2025. More details on the cast and crew details are expected to be announced soon. Toxic is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.

Toxic will be Yash’s first film after his KGF films which earned him nationwide recognition. Meanwhile, the film will mark Geetu’s third directorial after Liar’s Dice and Moothon.