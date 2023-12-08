HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

It’s official: Yash and Geetu Mohandas team up for ‘Toxic’

‘Toxic’ will be Yash’s first film after his KGF films which earned him nationwide recognition

December 08, 2023 11:45 am | Updated 11:45 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Yash in a still from the ‘Toxic’ announcement video

Yash in a still from the ‘Toxic’ announcement video | Photo Credit: @KVNPRODUCTIONSOFFICIAL/YouTube

After months of speculation, the news is finally out. Yash is teaming up with filmmaker Geetu Mohandas for a film titled Toxic. The makers officially revealed the title with an announcement video. 

ALSO READ
‘Making ‘Moothon’ was emotionally and physically exhausting,’ says director Geetu Mohandas

The video features a bunch of burning circus tickets before focussing on a bearded Yash carrying a gun. 

ALSO READ
‘I don’t get attached to any car’

The announcement video also confirmed that the film is slated to release on April 10, 2025. More details on the cast and crew details are expected to be announced soon. Toxic is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.

Toxic will be Yash’s first film after his KGF films which earned him nationwide recognition. Meanwhile, the film will mark Geetu’s third directorial after Liar’s Dice and Moothon.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Malayalam cinema / Kannada cinema / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.