Three fans of Kannada film actor Yash electrocuted while erecting banner for star’s birthday in Gadag district

Actor Yash visits village, consoles family members; CM announces compensation of ₹ 2 lakh each

January 09, 2024 07:22 am | Updated 07:23 am IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Yash consoling the family members of three of his deceased fans at Suranagi village in Gadag district on Monday.

Actor Yash consoling the family members of three of his deceased fans at Suranagi village in Gadag district on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In a tragic turn of events, a celebration planned for the birthday of Kannada film actor Yash claimed the lives of three young fans. They were electrocuted while trying to erect a huge banner in their village in Gadag district around midnight on Sunday. Three others have suffered injuries in the mishap.

The incident occurred at Suranagi village in Laxmeshwar taluk of Gadag district when the fans of Yash from Ambedkar Nagar tried to erect a huge banner wishing their “hero” on his birthday.

The banner, which had a steel frame, touched the high tension wire that passed over the road, resulting in electrocution. While two youths were killed on the spot, another passed away at a hospital in Laxmeshwar town.

The deceased have been identified as Hanumanth Harijan (21), Murali Naduvinamani (20) and Naveen Gaji (19). Three others have been hospitalised.

At midnight

The youths had reportedly not noticed the high tension wire passing over the road in the dark, eyewitnesses told the police. Actor Yash’s birthday was on Monday.

Chief Minister Siddramaiah announced a compensation of ₹ 2 lakh each to the families of three deceased.

On learning about the tragic incident, actor Yash flew to Hubballi and reached Suranagi village by road on Monday evening to console the family members of the deceased and the injured. The actor met the grieving family members, consoled them and promised all necessary help.

Appeal by Yash

Later, speaking to presspersons, he called on his fans not to throw caution to the wind in their zeal for celebration. “Don’t lose your lives for the craze you have for us film stars. Act responsibly,” he said, making an appeal to his fans to stop the practice of erecting banners.

Earlier, Shirahatti MLA Chandru Lamani and Deputy Commissioner of Gadag Vaishali M.L. visited the village and consoled the family members of the deceased. They also visited the hospital to enquire about the health of the injured.

