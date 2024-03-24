Producers of Yash’s ‘Toxic’ issue statement amid speculations of Kareena, Sai Pallavi joining film

March 24, 2024 12:29 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST

Social media has been abuzz with reports of actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sai Pallavi and Shruti Haasan joining Yash in his film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. On Saturday, the makers of the film issued a statement requesting everyone to refrain from speculation.

"There are many unsubstantiated theories and information doing rounds about the casting of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. We truly appreciate the excitement around Toxic, but at this point, we would request everyone to refrain from speculation. The casting process for the film is near completion, and we are thrilled with the team we have onboard. As we gear up to bring this story to life, we request everyone to wait for the official announcements," the makers said in a statement.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is directed by Geetu Mohandas and is co-produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The film is slated for theatrical release on April 10, 2025.

In December 2023, Yash announced the film's title with a video on Instagram. The video gave a glimpse of the actor's looks in the film wearing a hat and a cigar in his mouth. The film is touted to be an action-oriented film set against the backdrop of the drug mafia.

Toxic will be Yash’s first film after his KGF films which earned him nationwide recognition. Meanwhile, the film will mark Geetu’s third directorial after Liar’s Dice and Moothon.