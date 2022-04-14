KGF - Chapter 2 opens to fan frenzy in Bengaluru

Theatre owners hopeful of revival business that was hit by two-year lull

The much-awaited Yash starrer KGF - Chapter 2, sequel to the superhit 2018 film KGF - Chapter 1, hit the screens amidst much fan frenzy across the world on April 14. Perhaps reflecting its pan-Indian appeal, in a first, the film’s Kannada, Telugu and Hindi versions were screened in three prominent theatres in Gandhinagar, the hub of Kannada cinema.

With many theatres screening the film with early morning shows, as early as 6 a.m., a positive word-of-mouth review of the film had already spread by Thursday’s first show. Several fans, who saw the film in the early morning shows, had even live tweeted their reviews, only creating even more hype for the film through the day.

Most of the shows have been booked till the weekend and it is hard to find a ticket before that. “The response has been exceptionally good in both single screens and multiplexes. Recent box office successes of RRR, The Kashmir Files and now KGF Chapter 2 have finally revived the business at theatres after a two-year lull due to the pandemic,” said a theatre owner.

However, many fans are upset at how exhibitors have jacked up ticket cost. “The price of tickets for KGF Chapter 2 is in the range of ₹400-₹800. In some cases, it is even being sold at a whopping ₹2,000, which is unprecedented for a Kannada cinema. Filmmakers and stars need to ensure this is avoided,” said Purushottam, a fan who secured a ticket at ₹750 and saw the movie in the city on Thursday.