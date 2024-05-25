GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Karthi-Nalan Kumarasamy film titled ‘Vaa Vaathiyaar’; first look out

The first-look poster of Karthi’s upcoming Tamil film ‘Vaa Vaathiyaar’shows the actor in a cop avatar, surrounded by several MGR look-alikes

Updated - May 25, 2024 06:30 pm IST

Published - May 25, 2024 06:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Karthi’s first-look from ‘Vaa Vaathiyaar’.

Karthi’s first-look from ‘Vaa Vaathiyaar’. | Photo Credit: @Karthi_Offl/X

The first look and title of Karthi’s upcoming film with director Nalan Kumarasamy is out. The Tamil is titled Vaa Vaathiyaar.

Karthi’s film with Prem Kumar titled ‘Meiyazhagan’; first look images out

The makers of the film released Karthi’s first look from the movie. The actor is seen in a cop avatar with red-tinted sunglasses. He is surrounded by several look-alikes of Tamil star MGR, who was popularly recognised as Vathiyar.

The quirky poster hints at a comedy drama. Santhosh Narayanan is the music composer of the movie while George C Williams will handle cinematography. Vaa Vaathiyaar is produced by K E Gnanavel Raja under his banner Studio Green.

Vaa Vaathiyaar also stars Krithi Shetty, Sathyaraj, G M Sundar and Rajkiran. Meanwhile, Karthi is also working with 96 director Prem Kumar. The film is titled Meiyazhagan. The film is produced by Suriya and Jyotika’s 2D Entertainment.

ALSO READ:‘Japan’ movie review: Karthi’s heist comedy is uninspired, dull and lengthy

Nalan, who debuted with the hit comedy thriller Soodhu Kavvum (2013), made his sophomore movie, Kadhalum Kadanthu Pogum in 2016. He directed a short film, Aadal Paadal, in the anthology Kutty Story (2020). Nalan also co-wrote the screenplay of the acclaimed Tamil film Super Deluxe, starring Vijay Sethupathi and directed by Thiagaraja Kumararaja.

