Karthi’s film with Prem Kumar titled ‘Meiyazhagan’; first look images out

Also starring Arvind Swamy, the film is produced by Suriya and Jyotika’s 2D Entertainment

Updated - May 25, 2024 12:16 pm IST

Published - May 25, 2024 12:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look posters of ‘Meiyazhagan’

First look posters of ‘Meiyazhagan’ | Photo Credit: @Karthi_Offl/X

Karthi’s upcoming film with director Prem Kumar of 96 fame is titled Meiyazhagan. The makers of the film released the first-look images of the actor’s 27th film on the occasion of his birthday. 

The makers and Karthi took to social media to share the first and second look of Meiyazhagan

Also starring Arvind Swamy, the film is produced by Suriya and Jyotika’s 2D Entertainment. Sri Divya, who starred alongside Karthi in Kaashmora, is on board the cast of Meiyazhagan. The rest of the cast includes Jayaprakash and Vada Chennai-fame Saran. 

Prem’s 96 crew members, cinematographer Mahendiran Jayaraju, editor R. Govindaraj and music composer Govind Vasantha, are a part of Meiyazhagan as well. 

