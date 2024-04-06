GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kamal Haasan’s ‘Indian 2’ to release in June

‘Indian 2’, the sequel to the 1996 blockbuster ‘Indian’, is directed by S Shankar, while the film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander

April 06, 2024 06:32 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kamal Haasan in ‘Indian 2’

Kamal Haasan in ‘Indian 2’ | Photo Credit: Sony Music South/YouTube

Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, directed by S Shankar, is set to release in June. The film reunites Shankar and Kamal Haasan after the 1996 blockbuster original Indian.

Kamal Haasan on ‘Indian 2’, ‘Manjummel Boys’ and ‘Thug Life’: ‘I’m a limelight moth’

The film is produced by Lyca Productions with Red Giants. The makers had recently released an introduction video of the movie. The video showed Kamal reprising the iconic character Senapathy, a freedom fighter who turns vigilante to fight corruption. Kamal Haasan is seen in the avatar of the famous “Indian thatha”.

The film also has Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Vivekh, Kajal Agarwal, SJ Suryah, Bobby Simha, Brahmanandam, Samuthirakani, Nedumudi Venu, Delhi Ganesh, Manobala, Jagan, Kalidas Jayaram and Gulshan Grover in important roles.

ALSO READ:‘Indian 2’ intro video: Kamal Haasan is back as the vigilante Senapathy

S Ravi Varman is the cinematographer of the movie, while Sreekar Prasad is the editor. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer. Meanwhile, Shankar is also working on the Telugu film Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. Kamal Haasan will be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life, an untitled film with H Vinoth and in a special role inKalki 2898 AD, which also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.

