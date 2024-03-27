GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Jaragandi’: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani shake a leg in first single from Shankar’s ‘Game Changer’

Thaman S has composed music for ‘Game Changer’ which also stars Anjali, Samuthirakani, S J Surya, Srikanth and Sunil

March 27, 2024 12:12 pm | Updated 12:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ram Charan in a poster from ‘Game Changer’

Ram Charan in a poster from ‘Game Changer’ | Photo Credit: @saregamasouth/YouTube

The first single from Game Changer is here! Following the tradition of having a colourful set song in his films, director Shankar’s upcoming film will feature its lead Ram Charan and Kiara Advani dance for ‘Jaragandi’. The song’s lyrical video was released on the occasion of Ram Charan’s birthday.

Director Sukumar, Ram Charan, Devi Sri Prasad reunite after ‘Rangasthalam’

Daler Mehndi has sung both the Tamil and Telugu versions of the song which is choreographed by Prabhu Deva. Sunidhi Chauhan has lent her voice to the Telugu version while Pooja Venkat has crooned the Tamil one.

Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor’s film launched in Hyderabad

Thaman S has composed music for Game Changer which also stars Anjali, Samuthirakani, S J Surya, Srikanth and Sunil.

With S Thirunavukkarasu in charge of cinematography and Shameer Muhammed handling editing, Game Changer’s storyline is by Karthik Subbaraj and is written by SU Venkatesan, Farhad Samji and Vivek. Raju and Shirish have produced the film.

Watch the ‘Jaragandi’ lyrical video here:

Tamil cinema / Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

