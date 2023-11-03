HamberMenu
‘Indian 2’ intro video: Kamal Haasan is back as the vigilante Senapathy

Directed by Shankar, the sequel picks up 27 years after the events of the first ‘Indian’ film, which ends with Senapathy revealing that he is alive and will arise again whenever injustice prevails

November 03, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kamal Haasan in ‘Indian 2’

Kamal Haasan in 'Indian 2'

Kamal Haasan is back as Senapathy / Indian, in one of his most iconic roles of a freedom fighter who turns vigilante to fight corruption.

The introduction video gives us first-look glimpses of several other actors who are starring in the film such as Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shanka the late Vivekh, and so on. Kamal Haasan appears in his now-memorable “Indian thatha” outfit at the end, complete with a Subhas Chandra Bose picture in the backdrop.

Also Read | The ‘Indian 2’ tragedy: How safe is it to work on the sets of Kollywood films?

The footage is set to a new track titled Come Back Indian, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with lyrics by Arivu. After shooting within India in places like Chennai, Rajahmundry, Gwalior and Bhopal, the film’s production is also happening abroad. 

Others in the star cast include Kajal Agarwal, SJ Suryah, Bobby Simha, Brahmanandam, Samuthirakani, Nedumudi Venu, Delhi Ganesh, Manobala, Jagan, Kalidas Jayaram and Gulshan Grover.

Bankrolled by Lyca Productions with Red Giant Movies, Indian 2 has music by Anirudh, and the director of photography is Ravi Varman, with Sreekar Prasad as the editor.

