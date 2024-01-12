GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nag Ashwin’s ‘Kalki 2898-AD’ gets new release date

Starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani, the movie was earlier scheduled for release on January 12

January 12, 2024 01:57 pm | Updated 01:57 pm IST

PTI
Prabhas on the poster for ‘Kalki 2898-AD’

Prabhas on the poster for ‘Kalki 2898-AD’

Filmmaker Nag Ashwin's sci-fi film Kalki 2898-AD, starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, will now release in the theatres on May 9, 2024, the makers announced on Friday.

Production banner Vyjayanthi Movies shared the news of the multilingual big-budget movie's new release date on its social media pages along with a brand new poster featuring Prabhas.

"The story that ended 6000 years ago. Begins May 9th, 2024. The future unfolds. #Kalki2898AD," the studio posted on Instagram.

Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani, the movie was earlier scheduled for release on January 12.

The magnum opus, which was greenlit as Project K in 2020, promises to transport audiences to a world never seen before in Indian cinema, according to the makers.

The film's official title, Kalki 2898-AD, was announced by the makers at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) in July 2023. It is produced by Aswini Dutt, the founder of Vyjayanthi Movies.

