HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Thug Life‘ is the title of Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam’s ‘KH234’; Trisha, Dulquer Salmaan, Jayam Ravi join cast

Kamal Haasan’s character in ‘Thug Life’ has been revealed as Rangaraya Sakthivel Naicker, adding to speculations that the film might be connected to Kamal-Mani Ratnam’s 1987 film ‘Nayakan’

November 06, 2023 05:24 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kamal Haasan in the announcement video of ‘Thug Life’

Kamal Haasan in the announcement video of ‘Thug Life’ | Photo Credit: Raaj Kamal Films International/YouTube

We had previously reported that veteran actor Kamal Haasan and veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam are teaming up for a film 35 years after their cult gangster drama Nayakan. Today, the makers announced that the film is titled Thug Life and that actors Trisha, Dulquer Salmaan and Jayam Ravi will star in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ
Mani Ratnam on ‘KH234,’ and why he took 35 years to reunite with Kamal Haasan  

The gorgeously shot announcement video features Kamal Haasan as Rangaraya Sakthivel Naicker — a name that should excite fans as Sakthivel Naicker was the name of Kamal’s character in Nayakan. “It seems they had written on my forehead at birth that Sakthivel Naicker was a criminal, a goonda, a Yakuza,” says Kamal, covered in a white robe, as he faces a group of henchmen. When they near him, he takes off his robe, revealing a unique, white outfit, before beating them to a pulp. It remains unknown if and how Thug Life is connected to Nayakan.

Produced by Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, R.Mahendran and Siva Ananth under the banners of Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies and Red Giant Movies, the film will feature the director’s usual collaborators music composer AR Rahman and editor Sreekar Prasad.

ALSO READ
‘KH234’ will be an action-packed feast: Stuntmasters Anbariv on the Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam project

Cinematographer Ravi K Chandran, who had earlier worked on Mani Ratnam’s films like Kannathil Muthamittal and Aayutha Ezhuthu, is handling the camera works for Thug Life. Anbariv masters, who collaborated with Kamal for Vikram, have been roped in as action choreography. Sharmishta Roy and Ekha Lakhani are on board as the production designer and costume designer respectively.

Thug Life is expected to release in theatres in 2024.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.